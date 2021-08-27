Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Final winners of Kentucky’s Shot at a Million announced

A total of 762,174 adults entered to win $1 million. Meanwhile, 47,544 youth entered for a...
A total of 762,174 adults entered to win $1 million. Meanwhile, 47,544 youth entered for a chance to win a full scholarship.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear is congratulating the third and final winners of Kentucky’s Shot at a Million program.

“We offered this drawing as a way to encourage everyone to get one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. The response we’ve had for this sweepstakes has been great,” Beshear said. “But even with this drawing and other incentives, we urgently need more folks to get vaccinated. The delta variant of COVID-19 is burning through our population in every corner of the commonwealth.”

A total of 762,174 adults entered to win $1 million. Meanwhile, 47,544 youth entered for a chance to win a full scholarship.

“We offered this drawing as a way to encourage everyone to get one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. The response we’ve had for this sweepstakes has been great,” Beshear said. “But even with this drawing and other incentives, we urgently need more folks to get vaccinated. The delta variant of COVID-19 is burning through our population in every corner of the commonwealth.”

A total of 762,174 adults entered to win $1 million. Meanwhile, 47,544 youth entered for a chance to win a full scholarship.

Mary Mattingly from Louisville one the $1 million prize.

The youth winners of the full scholarships are:

  • Marissa Herron of Mount Washington
  • Lillie Nielsen of Nicholasville
  • Jordan Ballard of Crestwood
  • Grider Burch of Lexington
  • Jaden Wattley of Louisville Mary Mattingly from Louisville one the $1 million prize.

The youth winners of the full scholarships are:

  • Marissa Herron of Mount Washington
  • Lillie Nielsen of Nicholasville
  • Jordan Ballard of Crestwood
  • Grider Burch of Lexington
  • Jaden Wattley of Louisville

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for...
Gov. Pritzker issues new statewide indoor mask mandate, requires COVID-19 vaccine for educators, health care workers
Police said on Friday morning that Sarah J. Norman, 34, was found and in good health.
Missing woman found safe
JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
Boone County, Mo. prosecutor charges boyfriend in deaths of teacher, her daughter
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State

Latest News

Gov. Parson ends existing COVID-19 state of emergency, replacing it with more “targeted” order
A substitute teacher at Herrin High School was transported to an area hospital on Friday...
Brief lockdown at Herrin High School following ‘incident’
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Marine from Missouri among those killed in Kabul airport attack
Kaleb Schutt, 19 of Golconda, was arrested following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)...
Pope Co. man arrested for child pornography