Final winners of Kentucky’s Shot at a Million announced

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear is congratulating the third and final winners of Kentucky’s Shot at a Million program.

“We offered this drawing as a way to encourage everyone to get one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. The response we’ve had for this sweepstakes has been great,” Beshear said. “But even with this drawing and other incentives, we urgently need more folks to get vaccinated. The delta variant of COVID-19 is burning through our population in every corner of the commonwealth.”

A total of 762,174 adults entered to win $1 million. Meanwhile, 47,544 youth entered for a chance to win a full scholarship.

Mary Mattingly from Louisville one the $1 million prize.

The youth winners of the full scholarships are:

Marissa Herron of Mount Washington

Lillie Nielsen of Nicholasville

Jordan Ballard of Crestwood

Grider Burch of Lexington

Jaden Wattley of Louisville

