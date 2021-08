HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

The individuals include 2 male children, 1 male in their teens, 1 female in their 20′s, 1 male in their 30′s, 1 female in their 50′s, 1 female in their 70′s, and 1 female in their 70′s.

There have been 1018 cases confirmed in Hamilton county.

