Details on multi-state human trafficking operation to be released Friday morning
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Details are scheduled to be released Friday morning, August 27 surrounding a Missouri-led multi-state human trafficking operation that took place overnight Thursday.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is expected to make the announcement at 9 a.m. from his Kansas City Office.
No other information about the investigation has been released at this time.
