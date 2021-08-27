Brief lockdown at Herrin High School following ‘incident’

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A substitute teacher at Herrin High School was transported to an area hospital on Friday morning, August 27.

Herrin Police said they were called to the school at 7:37 a.m. after a teacher reportedly observed the substitute exhibiting strange behavior in an empty classroom.

The teacher notified school administration immediately and police were contacted.

When officers arrived they took the substitute teacher into protective custody and an ambulance crew transported them to an emergency room.

No students, teachers or staff were injured in any way.

Herrin Police stress that there were not any students in the classroom when the incident took place.

According to Herrin Community Unit School District # 4 Superintendent Nathaniel L. Wilson, approximately 30 students and five staff members were in adjacent classrooms and witnessed the disturbance.

Supt. Wilson said school counselors, social workers and other high school staff met with the students and staff that witnessed the incident.

Herrin High School was temporarily placed on lockdown, which was lifted and students went about their school day.

