Winner of final drawing for Kentucky’s ‘Shot at a Million’ to be announced Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will announce the winner of the third and final “Shot at a Million” drawing on Friday, August 27.

He will also announce five new winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice.

The announcement will be at 11:30 a.m. in the Kentucky State Capitol.

