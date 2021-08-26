Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Winner of final drawing for Kentucky’s ‘Shot at a Million’ to be announced Friday

Governor Andy Beshear will announce the winner of the third and final “Shot at a Million”...
Governor Andy Beshear will announce the winner of the third and final “Shot at a Million” drawing on Friday, August 27.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will announce the winner of the third and final “Shot at a Million” drawing on Friday, August 27.

He will also announce five new winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice.

The announcement will be at 11:30 a.m. in the Kentucky State Capitol.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for...
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the first round...
Winners announced in 1st round of Mo. vaccine incentive program
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for...
Gov. Pritzker issues new statewide indoor mask mandate, requires COVID-19 vaccine for educators, health care workers

Latest News

The deadline for Illinois educators to get vaccinated is September 5.
Illinois school staff reacts to Gov. Pritzker’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for...
Gov. Pritzker issues new statewide indoor mask mandate, requires COVID-19 vaccine for educators, health care workers
Owner of Martel’s Pizza, Dillon Rushing, said his crew has been following the mask mandate...
Southern Ill. businesses react to statewide mask mandate that goes into effect Monday
In a letter, the Southern Illinois University Carbondale chancellor said the university will...
Chancellor: SIUC will comply with governor’s orders