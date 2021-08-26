Winner of final drawing for Kentucky’s ‘Shot at a Million’ to be announced Friday
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will announce the winner of the third and final “Shot at a Million” drawing on Friday, August 27.
He will also announce five new winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice.
The announcement will be at 11:30 a.m. in the Kentucky State Capitol.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.