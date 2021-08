CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two vaccinations clinics will be available at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High on September 9 and on October 1.

At the clinics, Broadway Pharmacy will administer the Pfizer vaccine to everyone 12 and up.

You can book an appointment by using the following links:

Thursday, September 9th

Friday, October 1st

