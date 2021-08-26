Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 56 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

Southern Seven Health Department's COVID-19 case update as of Wednesday, August 25.
Southern Seven Health Department's COVID-19 case update as of Wednesday, August 25.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday, August 25.

They said the newly reported death was a man in his 50s in Pulaski County.

The health department also reported 44 newly recovered cases.

Six of the seven southern Illinois counties in the health department’s region are at an orange warning level for signs of increased COVID-19 risk.

Pope County is at a blue level, meaning it is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics.

8/25/21 – S7HD COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region Southern Seven reports 1 new death as a result of COVID-19...

Posted by Southern Seven Health Department on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

