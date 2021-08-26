Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 56 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday, August 25.

They said the newly reported death was a man in his 50s in Pulaski County.

The health department also reported 44 newly recovered cases.

Six of the seven southern Illinois counties in the health department’s region are at an orange warning level for signs of increased COVID-19 risk.

Pope County is at a blue level, meaning it is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics.

