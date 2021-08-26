Report: Pritzker expected to reinstate statewide indoor mask mandate, require COVID-19 vaccine for educators

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGEM) - Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for all educators on Thursday morning, August 26.

According to a source with knowledge of the announcement, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be issued for all K-12 teachers and staff which would also apply to college professors and staff in Illinois.

The source confirmed this information with the Capitol Bureau in Springfield Wednesday night.

The deadline for educators to get the vaccine is still unknown.

The source said teachers choosing not to follow the mandate will have to go through routine COVID-19 testing each week. However, the governor should provide more details of the plan Thursday morning.

Pritzker is also expected to announce that he is reinstating a statewide indoor mask mandate for everyone 2-years-old and older.

This comes as Illinois has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

