Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Report: Pritzker expected to reinstate statewide indoor mask mandate, require COVID-19 vaccine for educators

Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19...
Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for all educators on Thursday morning, August 26.(Governor JB Pritzker/Facebook)
By WGEM
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGEM) - Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for all educators on Thursday morning, August 26.

According to a source with knowledge of the announcement, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be issued for all K-12 teachers and staff which would also apply to college professors and staff in Illinois.

The source confirmed this information with the Capitol Bureau in Springfield Wednesday night.

The deadline for educators to get the vaccine is still unknown.

The source said teachers choosing not to follow the mandate will have to go through routine COVID-19 testing each week. However, the governor should provide more details of the plan Thursday morning.

Pritzker is also expected to announce that he is reinstating a statewide indoor mask mandate for everyone 2-years-old and older.

This comes as Illinois has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Copyright 2021 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for...
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the first round...
Winners announced in 1st round of Mo. vaccine incentive program
KYTC reported that traffic near the crash site was gridlocked for most of the day, especially...
I-24 reopened after deadly, multi-vehicle crash in Marshall Co.
The first football game for the Pinckneyville High School Panthers has been canceled due to the...
Pinckneyville High School Football team, several students quarantined

Latest News

A group of firefighters stepped up for their coworker, hospitalized with COVID-19, by escorting...
Firefighters escort hospitalized coworker's daughter to first day of kindergarten
Due to COVID-19 ambulance services are seeing a rise in 911 calls.
COVID-19 making Heartland ambulance service providers busy
Ambulance services have been busy and impacted since the high numbers of COIVD-19.
Ambulance services busy due to the impact on COVID-19
The Hamilton County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August...
Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 8 new cases of COVID-19