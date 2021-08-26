Police searching for missing woman
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman with a medical condition.
Sarah J. Norman, 34, was reported missing early Thursday morning, August 26.
She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans in the12th and Broadway Streets area.
Norman has blue eyes, brown hair, is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 94 pounds.
Police said Norman suffers from a medical condition called hydrocephalus.
According to the Mayo Clinic, hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the ventricles deep within the brain.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.