Police searching for missing woman

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman with a medical condition.

Sarah J. Norman, 34, was reported missing early Thursday morning, August 26.

She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans in the12th and Broadway Streets area.

Norman has blue eyes, brown hair, is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 94 pounds.

Police said Norman suffers from a medical condition called hydrocephalus.

According to the Mayo Clinic, hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the ventricles deep within the brain.

