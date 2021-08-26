Heartland Votes
Police searching for missing woman

Paducah Police said Sarah J. Norman, 34, was reported missing early Thursday morning, August 26.
Paducah Police said Sarah J. Norman, 34, was reported missing early Thursday morning, August 26.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman with a medical condition.

Sarah J. Norman, 34, was reported missing early Thursday morning, August 26.

She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans in the12th and Broadway Streets area.

Norman has blue eyes, brown hair, is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 94 pounds.

Police said Norman suffers from a medical condition called hydrocephalus.

According to the Mayo Clinic, hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the ventricles deep within the brain.

