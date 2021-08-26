One more day with Heat Advisories.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening. We are watching a few storms across Central Illinois. There is a slight chance a few of these storms may make their way into the I-64 corridor. Otherwise it will be warm and humid tonight. Lows by morning we be in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be partly sunny hot and humid. There will be a slim chance for a pop up shower during the peak afternoon heat. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index approaching 105 degrees.

The heat will continue through Saturday but not quite as hot as we have been seeing. Highs will be in the lower 90s with the heat index running between 100 and 103 degrees.

