Man arrested in connection to Carbondale shots fired investigation
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting investigation in July.
Jonquel M. Gaston, 22, of Carbondale, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
According to Carbondale police, they responded to a report of shots fired around 12:28 a.m. on July 25 in the 100 block of North Washington Street.
They said they did not find any victims or property damage.
Officers identified Gaston as the suspect who fired a handgun.
They got an arrest warrant for him and on Aug. 24 around 12:20 a.m., they found Gaston in the 300 block of South Marion Street.
He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
