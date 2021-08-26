Heartland Votes
Man arrested in connection to Carbondale shots fired investigation

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting investigation in July.

Jonquel M. Gaston, 22, of Carbondale, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to a report of shots fired around 12:28 a.m. on July 25 in the 100 block of North Washington Street.

They said they did not find any victims or property damage.

Officers identified Gaston as the suspect who fired a handgun.

They got an arrest warrant for him and on Aug. 24 around 12:20 a.m., they found Gaston in the 300 block of South Marion Street.

He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

