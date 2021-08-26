Illinois school staff reacts to Gov. Pritzker’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement

SOUTHERN Ill., Mo. (KFVS) - In a race to get more people in Illinois vaccinated against COVID-19, Governor JB Pritzker announced a plan to vaccinate every teacher in the state.

A couple school staff members we spoke with in Jackson and Union Counties aren’t that surprised by the new vaccine mandate.

Both of them said they’ll do whatever it takes to keep school open.

”If the mandate helps in that, I support it,” Andrea Geis said.

Andrea Geis is Murphysboro High School’s social worker. She comes into contact with students every day.

“I’d prefer my students be around vaccinated adults,” Geis said.

While she’s vaccinated, she knows not everyone wants to be, and those people will need to take weekly COVID-19 tests.

“I feel like even if you don’t want it, it’s a fair option for the testing,” she said.

She said she doesn’t want a repeat of last year—when students were out of the classroom.

“We know we missed out and our students missed out on a lot last year. Academically, socially, so anything we can do to keep them in school, we’re for it,” she said.

Rob Wright is the superintendent of Anna-Jonesboro schools. He said he’s not sure how much of his staff are vaccinated, but he believes many of them are.

“There’s strong opinions on both sides of that so I’m sure there’s going to be some pushback into what degree and I’m sure this will play out into the entire state,” Wright said.

He hopes he doesn’t lose staff over this new vaccine requirement.

“It’s definitely a concern because, I mean, everyone’s aware there’s a huge teacher shortage already. We’re having a hard time finding aids and subs to come in,” he said.

At the end of the day, he wants to keep kids in the classroom.

“Ultimately, that’s where they need to be, they need to be in school,” he said.

The deadline for educators to get the vaccine is Monday, September 5.

