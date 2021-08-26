The Humid Days Continue...

Light to patchy fog possible across some areas this morning. Temperatures will start off the day in the low 70s and feeling sticky outside. Mostly sunny skies with slightly more cloud cover today. It will still be very hot and humid! High temperatures in the low/mid 90s with heat index values ranging in the low 100s by the afternoon. A few isolated showers/storms are possible during the peak heat hours of the day.

Similar conditions with above average temperatures in the low 90s and humid days will continue into the weekend. However, there are better chances of rain Sunday into next week. We will be watching the tropics as a tropical disturbance may impact the Gulf of Mexico and potentially even the Heartland by next week.

-Lisa

