Heat Advisories extended through tomorrow evening.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. It was another hot and humid day across the Heartland and it appears the Heat index could approach 105 degrees again in some areas tomorrow. For that reason, heat advisories have been issued for most of the area through Friday evening. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. Readings will slowly fall to the lower 80s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. We will see a few scattered showers and storms develop. Highs will reach the lower 90s with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees.

We are monitoring Tropical Storm Ida which will likely become a hurricane later this week. There are still a lot of questions as to the exact track Ida will take. There is a chance parts of the Heartland could be impacted.

