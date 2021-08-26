Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heat Advisories extended through tomorrow evening.

By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. It was another hot and humid day across the Heartland and it appears the Heat index could approach 105 degrees again in some areas tomorrow. For that reason, heat advisories have been issued for most of the area through Friday evening. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. Readings will slowly fall to the lower 80s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. We will see a few scattered showers and storms develop. Highs will reach the lower 90s with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees.

We are monitoring Tropical Storm Ida which will likely become a hurricane later this week. There are still a lot of questions as to the exact track Ida will take. There is a chance parts of the Heartland could be impacted.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for...
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the first round...
Winners announced in 1st round of Mo. vaccine incentive program
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for...
Gov. Pritzker issues new statewide indoor mask mandate, requires COVID-19 vaccine for educators, health care workers

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/26.
First Alert 5pm forecast for 8/26
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/26.
First Alert 4pm forecast for 8/26
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/26.
First Alert noon forecast for 8/26
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Outlook