Heartland Regional Medical Center to expand COVID-19 testing hours

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Heartland Regional Medical Center is expanding its COVID-19 testing hours.

They said in a release on Thursday, August 26, this was due to the increased demand in the community.

Beginning immediately, the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It’s located behind the hospital on Route 13 in Marion.

No appointment or pre-registration is required.

For more information, you can call Heartland Regional’s 24/7 Nurse Help Line at 618-226-5454.

