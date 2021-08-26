Heartland Votes
Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

The Hamilton County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August...
The Hamilton County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 25.(CDC)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 25.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 1 female in her 20s
  • 2 men in their 20s
  • 1 female in her 40s
  • 2 females in their 50s
  • 1 man in his 50s
  • 1 female in her 80s

According to the health department, there have been 1,010 total cases in the county and 19 deaths.

They said, currently, 24 people are isolated at home and three people are hospitalized.

