First Alert Thursday Outlook

Very little change in the near-term, as an upper ridge remains parked over our region. Today is looking exactly like Wednesday in terms of temps, dew points and heat index. Heat Advisories remain in effect. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is not impossible, but most areas should remain dry. Over the next few days the ridge will push off to the east and some slow moderation will develop, with highs ‘only’ near 90 by the weekend.

Lots of uncertainty for next week as our weather may be affected by a tropical system which looks to make it into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Some of our models bring the weakening remnant system and it’s moisture as far north as the Heartland early next week....although some keep it just east. In any event, this would increase our chance of rain especially about Monday and Tuesday, followed by some nicer weather by Wednesday and Thursday, so stay tuned as the path becomes more clear.

