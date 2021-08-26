Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Thursday Outlook

Summer Swelter Continues....plus....watching a tropical system for next week?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Very little change in the near-term, as an upper ridge remains parked over our region. Today is looking exactly like Wednesday in terms of temps, dew points and heat index. Heat Advisories remain in effect. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is not impossible, but most areas should remain dry. Over the next few days the ridge will push off to the east and some slow moderation will develop, with highs ‘only’ near 90 by the weekend.

Lots of uncertainty for next week as our weather may be affected by a tropical system which looks to make it into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Some of our models bring the weakening remnant system and it’s moisture as far north as the Heartland early next week....although some keep it just east. In any event, this would increase our chance of rain especially about Monday and Tuesday, followed by some nicer weather by Wednesday and Thursday, so stay tuned as the path becomes more clear.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for...
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the first round...
Winners announced in 1st round of Mo. vaccine incentive program
KYTC reported that traffic near the crash site was gridlocked for most of the day, especially...
I-24 reopened after deadly, multi-vehicle crash in Marshall Co.
The first football game for the Pinckneyville High School Panthers has been canceled due to the...
Pinckneyville High School Football team, several students quarantined

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
The Humid Days Continue...
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 8/26
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 8/26
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
One more day with Heat Advisories.
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 8/25.
First Alert Weather 10 p.m. 8/25