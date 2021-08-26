First Alert: Excessive heat, humidity continues with pop-up storms possible

(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog is possible in some areas this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are starting off sticky in the low 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but there will be more clouds today.

This afternoon will again be very hot and humid!

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values ranging in the low 100s.

Be sure to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water if you have to work or spend any amount of time outdoors this afternoon.

These hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illnesses.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible during the heat hours of the day.

Above average temps in the low 90s with humidity will continue into the weekend.

Better chances for rain arrive on Sunday into next week.

The First Alert Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the tropics. A tropical disturbance may impact the Gulf of Mexico and potentially even the Heartland by next week.

