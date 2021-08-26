Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Excessive heat, humidity continues with pop-up storms possible

Skies will be mostly sunny, but there will be more clouds today.
Skies will be mostly sunny, but there will be more clouds today.((Source: cNews/William Foeste))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog is possible in some areas this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are starting off sticky in the low 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but there will be more clouds today.

This afternoon will again be very hot and humid!

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values ranging in the low 100s.

Be sure to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water if you have to work or spend any amount of time outdoors this afternoon.

These hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illnesses.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible during the heat hours of the day.

Above average temps in the low 90s with humidity will continue into the weekend.

Better chances for rain arrive on Sunday into next week.

The First Alert Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the tropics. A tropical disturbance may impact the Gulf of Mexico and potentially even the Heartland by next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for...
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the first round...
Winners announced in 1st round of Mo. vaccine incentive program
KYTC reported that traffic near the crash site was gridlocked for most of the day, especially...
I-24 reopened after deadly, multi-vehicle crash in Marshall Co.
The first football game for the Pinckneyville High School Panthers has been canceled due to the...
Pinckneyville High School Football team, several students quarantined

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
The Humid Days Continue...
Due to hot temperatures and high humidity, a heat advisory has been issued for the entire...
First Alert: Very hot, humid trend continues
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
One more day with Heat Advisories.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Foggy AM--Hot & Humid PM