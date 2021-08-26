Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reported 54 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, August 26.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, August 26.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one under the age of 10, three in their teens, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s
  • Male - three in their teens, three in their 30s and two in their 40s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one in their 30s and two demographics unknown (case status in progress)
  • Male - two demographics unknown (case status in progress)

White County

  • Female - two under 10, one in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
  • Male - three in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s

Case summaries for the three counties include:

Saline County

  • Total cases - 3,487
  • Total deaths - 59

Gallatin County

  • Total cases - 698
  • Total deaths - 4

White County

  • Total cases - 2,300
  • Total deaths - 27

