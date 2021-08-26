Chancellor: SIUC will comply with governor’s orders

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In a letter, the Southern Illinois University Carbondale chancellor said the university will comply with Governor JB Pritzker’s orders.

On Thursday, the governor announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 vaccine requirements for all educators and health care workers.

In compliance with the governor’s order, Chancellor Austin Lane said SIU Carbondale employees and students will have either received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested for the virus at least once per week, starting on Sept. 5.

Lane said human resources will talk to employees about providing proof of their vaccination status. Students will receive a reminder from Student Affairs about how to upload their proof of vaccination.

SIU will hold vaccination clinics two days a week until October 7. The clinics will be Wednesdays at the Student Center TV lounge and Thursdays at the Student Health Center.

Governor Pritzker said hospitals in Region 5, which includes 20 counties in southern Illinois, had a 3 percent ICU availability due to the number of COVID-19 patients.

IDPH Director Dr. Nogzi Ezike said on Tuesday there was only one ICU bed available in all of southern Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.