Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete

Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking. He allegedly saw 22-year-old Carlos Villaescusa breaking the front windows on his house, and a fight ensued between the two.(Source: LSaloni via Canva)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A burglary suspect was hospitalized after he was hit in the face with a machete during a fight with a Texas homeowner.

Police say 22-year-old Carlos Villaescusa remains hospitalized after he was injured in a fight with the owner of an El Paso, Texas, house he allegedly burgled.

The homeowner told police he woke up early Wednesday after hearing glass breaking. Armed with a machete, he walked outside and allegedly saw Villaescusa breaking the front windows on his house with a metal rod. He told the suspect to leave, but a fight ensued.

Police say Villaescusa was hit with the machete. He sustained multiple cuts to the face, according to KTSM.

When officers arrived on scene, police say Villaescusa tried to flee but was arrested in a neighbor’s backyard. During the investigation, they discovered he had trespassed into a neighboring home and broke the front window of another.

Villaescusa is charged with burglary, evading arrest, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility upon his release from the hospital.

