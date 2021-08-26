Boone County, Mo. prosecutor charges boyfriend in deaths of teacher, her daughter

FULTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Boone County, Mo. prosecutor charged the longtime boyfriend with the death of a teacher and her 11-year-old daughter.

JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43 and her daughter Jozee Abitz.

Investigators say McLean is on the run. He goes by several names including John McLean, Steven Nagy and Steven McLean. He has ties to Missouri, Chicago and Las Vegas area as an over-the-road truck driver.

Investigators found the two dead in their home south of Columbia Sunday night. Investigators have not said how the mother and daughter were killed.

