Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Boone County, Mo. prosecutor charges boyfriend in deaths of teacher, her daughter

JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43 and her daughter Jozee Abitz.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Boone County, Mo. prosecutor charged the longtime boyfriend with the death of a teacher and her 11-year-old daughter.

JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43 and her daughter Jozee Abitz.

Investigators say McLean is on the run. He goes by several names including John McLean, Steven Nagy and Steven McLean. He has ties to Missouri, Chicago and Las Vegas area as an over-the-road truck driver.

Investigators found the two dead in their home south of Columbia Sunday night. Investigators have not said how the mother and daughter were killed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for...
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the first round...
Winners announced in 1st round of Mo. vaccine incentive program
KYTC reported that traffic near the crash site was gridlocked for most of the day, especially...
I-24 reopened after deadly, multi-vehicle crash in Marshall Co.
The first football game for the Pinckneyville High School Panthers has been canceled due to the...
Pinckneyville High School Football team, several students quarantined

Latest News

Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19...
Report: Pritzker expected to reinstate statewide indoor mask mandate, require COVID-19 vaccine for educators
KYTC reported that traffic near the crash site was gridlocked for most of the day, especially...
I-24 reopened after deadly, multi-vehicle crash in Marshall Co.
KeeShanna Jackson was killed in a shooting at a party in Carbondale, Illinois early on Sunday,...
Memorial service held for SIU student killed in shooting
Due to COVID-19 ambulance services are seeing a rise in 911 calls.
COVID-19 making Heartland ambulance service providers busy
One dead after a shooting in Graves Co. on Tuesday, August 24.
Victim identified in Graves Co. deadly shooting