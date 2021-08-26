75 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 26.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 44
- Total cases - 9,918
- Total deaths - 135
Franklin County
- New cases - 31
- Total cases - 5,977
- Total deaths - 77
