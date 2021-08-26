Heartland Votes
Advertisement

75 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 26.((Alaska's News Source))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 26.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 44
  • Total cases - 9,918
  • Total deaths - 135

Franklin County

  • New cases - 31
  • Total cases - 5,977
  • Total deaths - 77

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for...
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the first round...
Winners announced in 1st round of Mo. vaccine incentive program
KYTC reported that traffic near the crash site was gridlocked for most of the day, especially...
I-24 reopened after deadly, multi-vehicle crash in Marshall Co.
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says

Latest News

Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for...
Gov. Pritzker issues new statewide indoor mask mandate, requires COVID-19 vaccine for educators, health care workers
Governor JB Pritzker issued a statewide, indoor mask mandate in Illinois and will require...
Gov. Pritzker issues new statewide indoor mask mandate, requires COVID-19 vaccine for educators, health care workers
The current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky, as of Wednesday, August 25.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky meeting
The Perry County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, August 26.
28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.