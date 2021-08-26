28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

Heartland Votes
The Perry County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, August 26.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, August 26.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 4
  • 13-17 years- 5
  • 18-64 years - 17
  • 65 and up - 2

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 255
  • Released from isolation - 3,572
  • Deaths - 67

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 1.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

