124 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 25.
The department also reported 69 resolved cases.
The seven-day positivity rate is 13.4 percent.
The health center said 61,590 total doses of the vaccine have been administered to county residents. That’s from data from the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard.
