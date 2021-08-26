Heartland Votes
124 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 25.

The department also reported 69 resolved cases.

The seven-day positivity rate is 13.4 percent.

The health center said 61,590 total doses of the vaccine have been administered to county residents. That’s from data from the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard.

8/25/2021 at 3pm: COVID-19 Update. 7-day positivity rate: 13.4%.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

