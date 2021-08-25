Stoddard Co. prosecutor appointed special prosecuting attorney in Pemiscot Co. homicide

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County prosecutor was appointed as special prosecuting attorney in a Pemiscot County homicide case.

On August 19, prosecutor Russ Oliver was appointed by Circuit Court of Pemiscot County to serve in the prosecution of Elizabeth Bridges in connection to the July 10 death of Randy Thomas.

Oliver was appointed due to the Pemiscot County prosecuting attorney recusing themselves due to a conflict.

Regarding the appointment, Oliver said in a release:

“I appreciate the level of trust and confidence placed in me by the Pemiscot County Circuit Court to serve the interests of justice where their prosecutor is unable to serve. The Court’s trust they have placed in me, for such a serious case, is something I do not take lightly and will diligently execute the duties of the appointment and seek justice for the victim, his family and the community. Criminal offenses do not occur in a vacuum. Crime in surrounding counties affect the safety and security of every citizen in the bootheel, including Stoddard County residents.”

He said he is reviewing the case file and considering filing additional charges.

The case was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 13.

