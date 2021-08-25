Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sikeston City Hall closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - City hall in Sikeston is closed for the rest of the week due to 11 cases of COVID-19 among employees.

“With the number of people out sick just from city hall, we don’t have employees available to staff the front desks and handle walk in customers,” said Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass.

That’s nearly 10 percent of their workforce out due to the positive COVID-19 tests.

For the remainder of the week, they will be closed with a tentative reopening on Monday, August 30.

“At this point, most employees at City Hall either had COVID recently or are vaccinated, so I don’t expect staffing shortages here to continue once the currently sick employees return to work. The risk to the public is very low because we have built partitions that keep respiratory interactions among the staff and the public at a minimum,” Douglass said. “The most important thing people can do to protect themselves against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Science clearly shows that vaccinated individuals are at a much lower risk of serious illness, and anecdotally, that’s what we are seeing, too.”

Folks still may drop off applications and payments in the drop box in the city hall lobby. A skeleton crew is still working at city hall for online forms or to contact the administrative offices. You can find that here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees met at the Shawnee Park Center on...
Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board meeting ends amid public disruption
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for...
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly

Latest News

The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 40 S. Sprigg Street on Saturday, August 28.
Community Summer Block Party coming to Cape Girardeau
Southern Illinois Healthcare administered 595 COVID-19 tests in a single day.
SIH reports record number of COVID-19 tests
on Thursday, September 23, the St. Francis Healthcare System will hold their Join the Blue...
Join the Blue Career event held at St. Francis
KeeShanna Jackson was killed in a shooting at a party in Carbondale, Illinois early on Sunday,...
Community gathers at memorial service for SIU student killed in shooting