Heartland Votes
SIH reports record number of COVID-19 tests

Southern Illinois Healthcare administered 595 COVID-19 tests in a single day.
Southern Illinois Healthcare administered 595 COVID-19 tests in a single day.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare administered 595 COVID-19 tests in a single day.

According to their Facebook page, that is an all-time high between their Carbondale and Marion locations.

Officials want to remind anyone who goes in for a test that they will only receive a phone call from SIH if they test positive, meaning if you do not hear from them, you tested negative for COVID-19.

However, if you want to confirm the results, you can check online through a “MyChart” account.

