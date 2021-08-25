Pinckneyville High School Football team, several students quarantined

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The first football game for the Pinckneyville High School (PCHS) Panthers has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

According to Athletic Director Bob Waggoner, the entire football team and several students have been placed in quarantine after one student athlete tested positive and several were showing COVID-19 symptoms.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, August 24.

In a letter posted by Waggoner on the PCHS twitter page, he said the football team had done well following COVID-19 protocols, but the situation remains fragile.

“As always, the health, safety and welfare of our students-athletes, coaches and staff is our number one priority,” stated Waggoner.

The Panthers were scheduled to kick off their football season on Friday against the Red Bud Musketeers.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.