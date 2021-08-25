Paducah man found guilty in ex-wife’s murder

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, August 24.

Anthony R. Stalcup faced charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in the death of his ex-wife Judy Stalcup.

According to the McCracken Count Sheriff’s Office, over the course of two days, members of the sheriff’s office and the public gave testimony. On Tuesday, the jury returned a verdict of guilty of murder.

Stalcup’s official sentencing will be in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.