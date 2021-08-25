Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah City Council agrees on funds for new airport terminal project

This new terminal project is expected to cost $42 million.
This new terminal project is expected to cost $42 million.(Photo source; KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An agreement for a new terminal project for the Barkley Regional Airport was conducted on Tuesday, August 24.

During a Paducah City Commission meeting, the board approved an ordinance for a cooperation agreement between the city, McCracken County and Barkley Regional Airport.

This new terminal project is expected to cost $42 million.

The airport is receiving approximately 87 percent of the total cost with federal and state funding, along with some fundraising efforts.

The city and county will divide their portion of the project which is $2.9 million each.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees met at the Shawnee Park Center on...
Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board meeting ends amid public disruption
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for...
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly

Latest News

The current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky, as of Wednesday, August 25.
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky meeting on Thurs.
KeeShanna Jackson was killed in a shooting at a party in Carbondale, Illinois early on Sunday,...
LIVE: Memorial service for SIU student killed in shooting
LIVE: Memorial service for SIU student
Some schools in southern Illinois are moving to virtual learning or even closing due to the...
COVID-19 cases on the rise for children in southern Illinois