Paducah City Council agrees on funds for new airport terminal project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An agreement for a new terminal project for the Barkley Regional Airport was conducted on Tuesday, August 24.

During a Paducah City Commission meeting, the board approved an ordinance for a cooperation agreement between the city, McCracken County and Barkley Regional Airport.

This new terminal project is expected to cost $42 million.

The airport is receiving approximately 87 percent of the total cost with federal and state funding, along with some fundraising efforts.

The city and county will divide their portion of the project which is $2.9 million each.

