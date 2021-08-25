MO DHSS advises Missourians to take caution of the recent rise in the heat and humidity levels

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services wants all Missourians to be cautious of the heat and humidity rising to dangerous levels as of Wednesday, August 25.

According to Mo DHSS the rise in heat can bring illnesses to children very young, the elderly and sickly individuals.

They also said summer temperatures can take a toll on healthy young and middle-aged adults.

In 2020 there was 335 cases reported to DHSS about heat related illness all ranging in ages from 5 months to over 90 years old.

The average age that was reported of illness was 44.7 years of age.

Out of all the reported cases eight people between 26 to 86 years of age died from heat exposure.

The DHSS says the best way to prevent illness from the heat is to use air conditioning either within your home or to seek shelter in a local cooling center.

“Keeping cool, hydrated and informed are important steps during excessive heat. Heat and humidity can take a toll on a person’s body causing heat exhaustion and heat stroke with very little warning,” said Robert Knodell, Acting Director of DHSS.

During excessive heat, Knodell urges Missourians to check on friends and neighbors especially those who are elderly and chronically ill.

To report a senior citizen or an adult with disabilities who is in need of assistance due to the heat please call the state’s toll-free abuse and neglect hotline at 1-800-392-0210.

They say that medications can impair a body’s response to heat and making them more vulnerable.

“Checking on those at greater risk for heat-related illnesses with the current COVID-19 situation can be as simple as making a phone call or sending a text message and a quick wellness check could potentially save someone’s life,” said Knodell.

There are a number of steps individuals can take to stay cool including:

Wear appropriate clothing— such as lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Stay cool indoors— such as staying in air-conditioned places as much as possible and Finding a local cooling center

Stay hydrated— such as drinking plenty of fluids regardless of your activity level and not waiting to until you are thirsty. Avoiding sugary and alcoholic beverages because these actually cause you to lose body fluids

Schedule outdoor activities carefully— such as trying to plan outdoor activity for morning or evening hours when the temperature is coolest

Pace yourself— such as trying to reduce exercise or physical activity during the hottest part of the day and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned place

Wear sunscreen— such as sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated

Prepare your home— such as change air conditioner filters, cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes or shades and make sure you have portable fans if necessary

The DHSS says knowing the signs of heat exhaustion are important and some signs may include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, cold, pale, clammy skin, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting and fainting or passing out.

Signs of heat stroke may include high body temperature 103°F or higher, hot, red, dry or damp skin, fast, strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion or loss of consciousness.

They said If you think you or a loved one are experiencing heat stroke you should call 911 immediately.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and to move the person to a cool place preferably air-conditioned.

Help lower the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath until medical personnel arrive and do not give the person anything to drink.

Also you should stop physical activity and move to a cool place preferably air-conditioned, loosen clothing and sip cool water.

Seek medical attention immediately if you are throwing up your symptoms get worse or symptoms last longer than one hour.

For more information regarding heat-related illness and prevention, visit the DHSS websites of CDC website.

