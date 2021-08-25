Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Graves Co. that leaves one dead

One dead after a shooting in Graves Co. on Tuesday, August 24.
One dead after a shooting in Graves Co. on Tuesday, August 24.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in the hickory community on Tuesday, August 24.

According to the Kentucky State Police they started receiving details about gunshots being fired around 6:35 p.m. at the apartment complexes on McKenzie Circle.

As the result of the shooting one person is dead.

Officers said that they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident.

They also said there is no evidence to indicate a further threat to the surrounding area.

The police are following multiple leads at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting please contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.

