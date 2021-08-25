Join the Blue Career event held at St. Francis

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Francis Healthcare System will hold their Join the Blue Career event on Thursday, September 23.

The event will be held at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau through entrance 1 at 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to St. Francis Healthcare System guest will be able to meet leaders and to learn more about the career opportunities they have for beginners starting off in the healthcare field.

They said the current positions they have available are registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, nurse assistant, patient transport, environmental services (housekeeping), food and nutrition services, radiology technician and more.

Visitors can apply can apply and interviews will be taken on site.

Immediate offers will be given to qualified applicants.

They also said all guest are required to wear a mask over the nose and mouth at all times

To register for the event visit them online and to view current openings they have visit their careers tab online.

