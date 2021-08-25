In-person workforce services available in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In-person workforce services will be available at a job center in Mount Vernon.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced on Wednesday, August 25 that it will begin phased restoration of in-person workforce and limited unemployment services at American Job Centers throughout the state.

This would be on an employment-only basis starting on Thursday, Aug. 26.

In-person appointments will be available at the following locations as part of the first phase:

Rockford - 303 North Main Street

Harvey - 16845 South Halsted

Champaign - 1307 North Mattis Avenue

Mt. Vernon - 333 Potomac Boulevard, Suite E

To schedule an appointment, you should call the IDES Scheduling Hotline at 217-558-0401 and request a callback.

Appointments must be scheduled a minimum of 24 hours in advance of the appointment time.

According to IDES, an appointment may be scheduled for one of the following reasons:

Identity verification for an unemployment insurance claim

Assistance registering with IllinoisJobLink.com

Assistance documenting work search activities

Employment services, including resume and job search guidance

Request to use the Resource Room to use computers with internet and other resources

They will be available Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Each appointment will be 20 minutes long and visitors will be given a 10-minute grace period.

If you schedule an appointment, you must bring a photo ID and any other documentation required.

A scheduled appointment is required for entrance into one of the offices.

According to IDES, masks or face coverings are required when entering an office. If a visitor experiences any symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within 14 days before their appointment, they will be required to reschedule.

IDES will continue to reopen more offices on a phased basis.

