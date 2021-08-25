In-person workforce services available in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In-person workforce services will be available at a job center in Mount Vernon.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced on Wednesday, August 25 that it will begin phased restoration of in-person workforce and limited unemployment services at American Job Centers throughout the state.
This would be on an employment-only basis starting on Thursday, Aug. 26.
In-person appointments will be available at the following locations as part of the first phase:
- Rockford - 303 North Main Street
- Harvey - 16845 South Halsted
- Champaign - 1307 North Mattis Avenue
- Mt. Vernon - 333 Potomac Boulevard, Suite E
To schedule an appointment, you should call the IDES Scheduling Hotline at 217-558-0401 and request a callback.
Appointments must be scheduled a minimum of 24 hours in advance of the appointment time.
According to IDES, an appointment may be scheduled for one of the following reasons:
- Identity verification for an unemployment insurance claim
- Assistance registering with IllinoisJobLink.com
- Assistance documenting work search activities
- Employment services, including resume and job search guidance
- Request to use the Resource Room to use computers with internet and other resources
They will be available Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Each appointment will be 20 minutes long and visitors will be given a 10-minute grace period.
If you schedule an appointment, you must bring a photo ID and any other documentation required.
A scheduled appointment is required for entrance into one of the offices.
According to IDES, masks or face coverings are required when entering an office. If a visitor experiences any symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within 14 days before their appointment, they will be required to reschedule.
IDES will continue to reopen more offices on a phased basis.
