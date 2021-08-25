Heartland Football Friday 8/27

(KFVS) - It’s the first official week of football for southeast Missouri teams.

Check the scores and highlights on Heartland News at 10.

Featured games include:

Missouri

Roosevelt at Jackson

Park Hills Central at St. Vincent

Parkway North at Cape Central

Thayer at Hayti

Sikeston at Caruthersville

Charleston at East Prairie

Doniphan at Kelly

Malden at Kennett

Agape at Poplar Bluff

Illinois

Carbondale at Murphysboro

Carterville at Benton

Anna-Jonesboro at West Frankfort

Send us your photos and videos from the game below!

