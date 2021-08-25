Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 8/27

Check the scores and highlights on Heartland News at 10.
(Stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s the first official week of football for southeast Missouri teams.

Check the scores and highlights on Heartland News at 10.

Featured games include:

Missouri

  • Roosevelt at Jackson
  • Park Hills Central at St. Vincent
  • Parkway North at Cape Central
  • Thayer at Hayti
  • Sikeston at Caruthersville
  • Charleston at East Prairie
  • Doniphan at Kelly
  • Malden at Kennett
  • Agape at Poplar Bluff

Illinois

  • Carbondale at Murphysboro
  • Carterville at Benton
  • Anna-Jonesboro at West Frankfort

Send us your photos and videos from the game below!

