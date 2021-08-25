Heartland Football Friday 8/27
(KFVS) - It’s the first official week of football for southeast Missouri teams.
Check the scores and highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Featured games include:
Missouri
- Roosevelt at Jackson
- Park Hills Central at St. Vincent
- Parkway North at Cape Central
- Thayer at Hayti
- Sikeston at Caruthersville
- Charleston at East Prairie
- Doniphan at Kelly
- Malden at Kennett
- Agape at Poplar Bluff
Illinois
- Carbondale at Murphysboro
- Carterville at Benton
- Anna-Jonesboro at West Frankfort
