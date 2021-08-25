Hardin Co. schools closed due to more than 25% of students absent

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hardin County Community Unit School District (CUSD) #1 announced on Tuesday afternoon, August 24 that classes will be canceled for the rest of the week.

In a letter posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Andy Edmonson said the decision to close the schools for the rest of the week was due to more than 25 percent of students absent on Tuesday.

Supt. Edmonson said the district will be assessing the situation to determine how to move forward.

He stated the health of the students is top priority and they need to focus on getting students healthy.

CUSD #1 will be using school emergency days during the closure.

No school work will be assigned and no meals will be delivered.

Edmonson said the missed days would be made up at the end of the year.

The first day of the school year was on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

