Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky meeting on Thurs.

The current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky, as of Wednesday, August 25.
The current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky, as of Wednesday, August 25.(Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 26.

The briefing will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol.

He will talk about economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,849 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 25 and 65 additional deaths.

The current positivity rate in Kentucky is 13.16 percent.

The department reported 2,074 currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 549 were in ICU and 338 were on ventilators.

