Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 100 new cases of COVID-19

On Tuesday, August 24, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 100 new...
On Tuesday, August 24, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19.(Kamira | Shutterstock / Kamira)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 24.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases -55
  • Total cases - 9,823
  • Total deaths - 135

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 45
  • Total cases - 5,909
  • Total deaths -76

