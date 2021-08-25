Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 100 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 24.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

New cases -55

Total cases - 9,823

Total deaths - 135

Franklin County:

New cases - 45

Total cases - 5,909

Total deaths -76

