Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 100 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 24.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases -55
- Total cases - 9,823
- Total deaths - 135
Franklin County:
- New cases - 45
- Total cases - 5,909
- Total deaths -76
