Foggy AM--Hot & Humid PM

Patchy fog possible again during the early morning hours. Otherwise, we will start off the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s and muggy. Mostly sunny conditions today will help quickly warm temperatures into the low/mid 90s by the afternoon. Heat index values range from 100-108F this afternoon again. There is a 10% chance of an isolated shower this afternoon, but most areas remain dry.

Tonight, we will monitor potential storms to the north of the Heartland that could bring a few showers/storms early tomorrow morning. This potentially could bring a few more clouds starting off Thursday which would help keep it slightly cooler at times.

The trend over the next 4 days is mostly dry, hot, and humid weather. Better chances of precipitation return near the end of the weekend and early next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.