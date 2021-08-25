First Alert: Very hot, humid trend continues

(KFVS) - Patchy fog is again possible for some areas this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are very warm and muggy in the low 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny today.

Afternoon highs will be very hot in the low to mid 90s.

Heat index values will range from 100-108 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect until Thursday night due to hot temperatures, high humidity and warm overnight lows.

There is a 10 percent chance for a pop-up shower, but most areas will remain dry.

Tonight, potential storms to the north of the Heartland could bring a few showers and storms early Thursday morning. This could bring push in a few clouds which could cool temperatures slightly at times.

Mostly dry, hot and humid weather will be the trend for the next four days.

Better chances of rain arrives near the end of the weekend and early next week.

