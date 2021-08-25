Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Experts concerned about possible ‘twindemic’ as US enters flu season amid rising COVID-19 cases

By Maira Ansari
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Safety measures that were taken during the pandemic like masking, social distancing, and lockdowns, caused last year’s flu season to be the mildest on record.

Experts say it’s proof that masks work. What about this upcoming flu season? Health experts have renewed warnings that a ‘twindemic’ may be headed this way.

A “twindemic” is when the flu and COVID-19 cases simultaneously rise and overwhelm hospitals. Some health professionals say it may be possible this year. Right now the flu is thankfully low. According to Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health said, flu data showed mask-wearing works.

Stack said for the last flu season we had before covid there were 27,408 confirmed flu cases and 165 deaths.

During COVID Kentucky had 186 flu cases and 2 known deaths.

Flu season happens in the fall and winter. While influenza viruses circulate year-round, most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, but activity can last as late as May, according to the CDC.

That’s why people are being urged to get their flu shot. Health experts worry we may be dealing with a more typical flu season, as students get back to in-person learning, some places loosen mask and social distancing mandates, and a return to social gatherings.

That is especially concerning as COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant rise throughout the country.

“One thing we do know, any flu is going to stress us,” Dr. Jeff Graves from UofL Health said. “More so than just the basic COVID pandemic is stressing us already. We are thinking probably October, we are going to see a peak we are hoping it will be a sharp peak and a rapid decline because of how swiftly and easily transmissible COVID is moving through the population.”

You should get a flu vaccine before flu viruses begin spreading and it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection. CDC recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October.

According to the CDC, you no longer need to wait 14 days between vaccinations. You can get your flu shot and covid shot at the same time if need be.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for...
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the first round...
Winners announced in 1st round of Mo. vaccine incentive program
KYTC reported that traffic near the crash site was gridlocked for most of the day, especially...
I-24 reopened after deadly, multi-vehicle crash in Marshall Co.
The first football game for the Pinckneyville High School Panthers has been canceled due to the...
Pinckneyville High School Football team, several students quarantined

Latest News

Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19...
Report: Pritzker expected to reinstate statewide indoor mask mandate, require COVID-19 vaccine for educators
A group of firefighters stepped up for their coworker, hospitalized with COVID-19, by escorting...
Firefighters escort hospitalized coworker's daughter to first day of kindergarten
Due to COVID-19 ambulance services are seeing a rise in 911 calls.
COVID-19 making Heartland ambulance service providers busy
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Missouri Poison Center receiving uptick in calls about ivermectin consumption
Ambulance services have been busy and impacted since the high numbers of COIVD-19.
Ambulance services busy due to the impact on COVID-19