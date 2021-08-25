Deadly crash blocking eastbound, westbound I-24 in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A deadly crash is blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 24 on Wednesday afternoon, August 25.

According to Kentucky State Police, they are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the 28 mile marker eastbound on I-24.

The crash involves a tanker SEMI-truck that caught fire.

They say both eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the initial reports indicate about four passenger vehicle are involved.

The estimated duration is 4 hours, as of 12 p.m.

KYTC said eastbound traffic may detour via U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 to U.S. 62 East to either Exit 31 or Exit 40. There will likely be substantial backup at Exit 27.

Drivers may also detour at Exit 16 to U.S. 68 East to U.S. 641 North at Draffenville to further avoid the crash backup.

Westbound traffic is being detoured off at KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 to take U.S. 62 West to Exit 27.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.