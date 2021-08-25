COVID-19 making Heartland ambulance service providers busy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A spike in COVID-19 cases is causing a Heartland ambulance services to be busier than usual.

Coming off group gatherings and summer events, the uptick in cases has a direct effect getting you to the hospital.

“Right now, we have see a spike in patients calling us for COVID-like symptoms.”

Paramedic Christina Degenhardt said the Cape County Ambulance Service is picking up more people due to COVID-19 symptoms.

“They’re having in trouble breathing, congestion, that kind of thing. They’re just feeling generally sick and weak,” she said.

But when it comes to dropping off patients, she said things haven’t changed much.

“We’re still dropping off at Saint Francis or Southeast,” she said. “Our drop off times have not really increased really.”

But she is dropping more people off at triage where patients will be evaluated before getting a room, which can cause a delay.

“Hospitals are really doing a good job trying to get us in and our ambulances available again, because they realize that we have emergencies too,” she said.

Union County, Illinois Ambulance Director Grant Capel said due to a limited amount of hospital space, they often transfer patients.

“We have had to reach out a little further on some bed space to be able to get people in because some of the regional hospitals around us have filled up in recent weeks,” Capel said.

He said if cases continue to rise at an overwhelming rate, they are prepared to continue to service the community.

“We are hoping we can keep up with the same pace, but we are trying to be as careful as we can, making sure that we are responding in a timely manner and taking care of people,” he said.

Both ambulance services wanted to remind everyone that if you are ever in a medical situation, don’t be afraid to call 911.

