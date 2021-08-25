Heartland Votes
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for southeast Missouri.(Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for southeast Missouri.

The department said on Tuesday, August 24, cases have been elevated in Cape Girardeau (431), Mississippi (89), Perry (116) and Scott (330) Counties in the past 14 days.

They said hospitals in the region are experiencing strained resources from the dramatic increase in patients and hospitalizations.

The percentage of those fully vaccinated in the region include:

  • Cape Girardeau County - 36.7 percent
  • Mississippi County - 32.6 percent
  • Perry County - 30.9 percent
  • Scott County - 34.2 percent

Experts say at least 70 percent to 80 percent of people, depending on the type of variant virus, need immunity to provide the best chance of minimizing spread in a community.

Posted by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

