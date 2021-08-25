COVID-19 cases on the rise for children in southern Illinois

Ullin, Ill. (KFVS) - More kids in southernmost Illinois are coming down with COVID-19, according to numbers from the Southern Seven Health Department.

The number of positive cases is impacting some schools in the region.

Hardin County School superintendent Andy Edmondson said about 30 percent of his students were absent Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 cases and quarantine protocols.

While he calls this a concerning time, he said he feels it’s the right decision to temporarily call off classes for the rest of the week.

“It’s never an easy call, you don’t want to shut down your school for any reason whatsoever, but at the same time, you gotta think about your students and the safety of your staff,” Andy Edmondson said.

Superintendent Andy Edmondson said that’s exactly what he’s doing for the Hardin County School District.

In a letter sent out to students and staff, Edmondson said right now, the district needs to focus on getting students healthy, which means school is out for the week, but its not just the students he worries about.

“You look at the nurse and you feel sorry for her because she’s overwhelmed,” he said.

“It’s been a challenge there’s no doubt about it.”

Edmondson hoped his staff can use this time off to regroup, but here’s also more work to do to keep everyone safe.

“Primarily it’s our principal and our nurse right now. They are working late doing a lot of contact tracing, contacting a lot of parents,” he said.

Nathan Ryder is the community outreach coordinator for the Southern Seven Health Department. He said this COVID-19 surge in children has really bad timing as the school year just got started.

However, he said the cases aren’t necessarily coming from schools.

“We know that schools are not the sources of outbreaks,” Ryder said.

“Right now, we’re seeing most of these cases being spread throughout the community, so we’ve got a lot of sports going on right now, we have county fairs going on. There’s a lot of different activities that kids are involved in outside of school where these transmissions are occurring,” he said.

Through this difficult time at the Hardin County School District, Edmondson said he is thankful for his hardworking staff.

“The fact that we’re working together and working through these challenges together, I can’t emphasize the importance of that and that’s the only reason we’ve made it this far,” Edmondson said.

Edmondson said he’ll reevaluate the school shutdown at the end of the week to see if he needs to extend it into next week, or not. The three days kids miss will be just like snow days, they’ll make the days up at the end of the school year.

