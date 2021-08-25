Heartland Votes
Community Summer Block Party coming to Cape Girardeau

The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 40 S. Sprigg Street on Saturday, August 28.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A community block party is coming to Cape Girardeau Saturday, August 28.

One City and Authentic Voices will host the party to welcome folks to have a fun time.

This event is an upgrade from the previous year, where they had a dance off celebration. Now, they want to include more people at the event where they will have a bounce house, dance competition, water balloon fight, chalk walk and more.

“We focus on everyone,” One City’s MaKenya Owens said. “So any opportunity we have to bring people out and have them all in the same space where we can have fun and fellowship and just have a good time, that’s just what we do.”

The event is expected to bring roughly 300 people.

It will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 40 S. Sprigg Street on Saturday.

