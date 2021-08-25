Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau’s Spanish St. and city hall project updates

The Cape Girardeau City Hall project is expected to be finished by the end of September or...
The Cape Girardeau City Hall project is expected to be finished by the end of September or early October.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city gave an update on its Spanish Street and city hall projects Wednesday, August 25.

According to Anna Kangas with Cape Girardeau’s Development Services, the city hall project should be finished by the end of September or early October.

Lorimier Street remained closed on Wednesday, August 25. There was no estimated time for it to reopen.

As for the Spanish Street Improvement Project, Kangas said the only things left were mostly cosmetic, such as stop signs, other signage, trash cans, benches and planters.

Spanish Street is open.

