Cape Girardeau kicks off first day of school

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and teachers at Cape Girardeau Public Schools stepped back into the classroom on Wednesday.

Jefferson Elementary Principal Amber Walker said she is excited to start another school year.

Walker said every year to get the students back in the groove of things, they go over lessons learned last year, but due to the pandemic there will be more of that this year.

“There’s definitely a learning gap due to COVID so there will be a great deal of relearning. We always start the school with some relearning, but even more so now. We have a lot of support in place. We are ready to hit the ground running,” said Walker.

This is Walker’s first year as principal at Jefferson Elementary. She said her life has come full circle.

“It’s neat to come full circle being as I was student here and never did I imagine that I’d be the principal here. So to come back and walk to halls that I did as a student and just be able to connect with the families, students and the teachers is just pretty exciting,” she said.

With COVID-19 still present in Cape Girardeau, Communications Director for Cape Public Schools Kristin Tallent said students will be required to wear their mask on the bus and it is highly recommended in the classroom.

“We would like to encourage any families of our students that are 12 years and older to get vaccinate. Please educate yourselves and talk to your medical doctor and make that decision for your family,” said Tallent.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.