Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau kicks off first day of school

By Alayna Chapie
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and teachers at Cape Girardeau Public Schools stepped back into the classroom on Wednesday.

Jefferson Elementary Principal Amber Walker said she is excited to start another school year.

Walker said every year to get the students back in the groove of things, they go over lessons learned last year, but due to the pandemic there will be more of that this year.

“There’s definitely a learning gap due to COVID so there will be a great deal of relearning. We always start the school with some relearning, but even more so now. We have a lot of support in place. We are ready to hit the ground running,” said Walker.

This is Walker’s first year as principal at Jefferson Elementary. She said her life has come full circle.

“It’s neat to come full circle being as I was student here and never did I imagine that I’d be the principal here. So to come back and walk to halls that I did as a student and just be able to connect with the families, students and the teachers is just pretty exciting,” she said.

With COVID-19 still present in Cape Girardeau, Communications Director for Cape Public Schools Kristin Tallent said students will be required to wear their mask on the bus and it is highly recommended in the classroom.

“We would like to encourage any families of our students that are 12 years and older to get vaccinate. Please educate yourselves and talk to your medical doctor and make that decision for your family,” said Tallent.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees met at the Shawnee Park Center on...
Cape Girardeau Co. Health Board meeting ends amid public disruption
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for...
COVID-19 hotspot advisory issued for southeast Mo.
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville is putting stop to all...
Perryville, Mo. church cancels services due to rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for...
Winners of first ‘MO VIP’ drawing to be announced Wed.
The Perry County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on...
18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.
The first football game for the Pinckneyville High School (PCHS) Panthers has been canceled due...
Pinckneyville High School Football team, several students quarantined
Classrooms in Hardin County will be empty for the rest of the week.
Hardin Co. schools closed due to more than 25% of students absent