Baptist Health announces $15 minimum wage for hourly workers

Baptist Health announced general increases for all staff, as well as raised its minimum...
Baptist Health announced general increases for all staff, as well as raised its minimum starting hourly wage to $15 per hour. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health announced general increases for all staff, as well as raised its minimum starting hourly wage to $15 per hour.

The hourly wage increase was for all full-time, part-time and temporary workers at its nine hospitals and medical group.

“This completes the path Baptist Health began before the pandemic to ensure all of our employees have the opportunity to earn a living wage,” said Angie Mannino, chief people & culture officer.

The health care system made the announcement following approval by its board of directors on August 24. The increase will be reflected in paychecks starting on October 1.

“Each employee plays a vital role in our ability to provide exceptional care to those in our communities,’” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. “These pay increases also acknowledge and recognize the heavy burden placed on staff over the last 18 months due to the pandemic.”

The move is a more than $51 million investment across the board.

